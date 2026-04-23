Assembly Elections 2026: Tamil Nadu Logs 56.81% Turnout, West Bengal Records 62.18% Polling Till 1 PM

Representational image | ANI

According to the Election Commission’s tentative data, Tamil Nadu recorded a voter turnout of 56.81% till 1 PM, while West Bengal registered 62.18% polling during the same period.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Sujapur constituency, Sabina Yasmin, alleged that Central Forces were disrupting the voting process.

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“The Central Forces are creating problems at several polling booths. Their work is to maintain law and order, but they are checking ID cards. Due to this, voting is slowing down. They believe that if people are made to stand under the sun for long, they will return without voting. Their intention is to reduce voting. We are filing a complaint,” she said.

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On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning for his party in Nadia district, which is scheduled to go to polls in the second phase on April 29.

Addressing a rally, Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), alleging that women in the state had suffered under what he termed the party’s “Maha Jungle Raj.”

“Our sisters and daughters have had to bear the brunt of the TMC's ‘Maha Jungle Raj.’ The gang rape and murder of a minor girl in Hanskhali stands as a stark example of the TMC’s fear-driven model. Incidents of trafficking involving young girls are also on the rise. The daughters of Bengal seek liberation from this climate of fear,” he said.

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He further accused the TMC of opposing women’s political empowerment, alleging that the party, along with the Congress, blocked legislation related to 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies.