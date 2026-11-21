West Bengal: 'Ashok Leyland To Set Up Truck Manufacturing Plant In Singur, Work To Begin Soon,' Says BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar | X @ANI

Kolkata: After Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and MoS Sukanta Majumdar on Saturday had stated that Ashok Leyland will open a truck manufacturing plant in Singur.

BJP Government Keen To Bring Industries Back To West Bengal

Talking to the media, Majumdar said that the present state government is keen on bringing industries to this state.

“BJP government wants to bring industry back to Singur. Our Chief Minister has already mentioned this. I am reiterating today that Ashok Leyland is coming to Singur and will start a truck manufacturing plant. The work will begin soon,” said Majumdar.

CM Suvendu Adhikari Had Earlier Held Preliminary Discussions With Ashok Leyland

Notably, on November 5 Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari had said that his government had held preliminary discussions with Ashok Leyland for setting up a heavy vehicle manufacturing unit in Singur.

The BJP MP also blamed the successive previous governments for not bringing industries in Bengal.

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“We could have achieved the position of Taiwan in the semiconductor industry. We got the opportunity but the Left Front government gave it a miss,” further mentioned Majumdar.

Incidentally, Singur has always been in the agenda of the saffron camp as after a prolonged anti land acquisition agitation led by Mamata Banerjee, while she was the Leader of Opposition against the former Left Front government, Tata Motors abandoned Singur and had set up their plant in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Majumdar also mentioned that if the civic polls are delayed then the state government will put ‘coordinators’ in at least the previous 144 wards under Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

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