West Bengal: Amid RG Kar Row, 4 Sexual Molestation Cases Reported In State, BJP Slams TMC Govt (File photo) | PTI

Kolkata: Amid row over RG Kar rape and murder incident, incidents of sexual molestation from 4 places in West Bengal came on Sunday.

The first incident was reported from the Illambazar area in Birbhum district where a patient allegedly tried to molest a nurse.

Talking to the media, the nurse said, “The patient who was admitted yesterday with viral fever was abusing me and despite that when I tried to serve him he directly touched my body. I have complained to the police and I have heard that police have arrested him.”

The nurses and other staff of the hospital ceased work till the safety of nurses were ensured.

Madhyamgram area in North 24 parganas turned into a warzone after a minor girl of seven years old was allegedly molested by a neighbor who later remained absconding.

Huge contingent of police and RAF were deployed in the area to calm the protestors.

In Howrah hospital, a patient was allegedly molested by a lab worker who was later arrested by police.

In Nadia another minor was molested by her alleged cousin. It has been heard that the accused lured the victim for food and then raped her.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for ‘failing’ to give women security.

Taking to X, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, “In a shocking incident at Howrah Hospital, staff members were caught red-handed attempting to commit a heinous act with a minor girl patient in the CT scan room. This appalling incident reflects the dire state of women's safety in hospitals across West Bengal. When even hospitals aren't safe, where can our daughters, mothers, and sisters find security? Mamata Banerjee's government has failed to protect women at every level. It's time for a change.”