West Bengal: AIMIM Breaks Alliance With Humayun Kabir After Controversial Video Sparks Outrage

Kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) had released a purported video where Former TMC MLA Humayun Kabir was seen making controversial statements about Muslims of Bengal, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM has called off its alliance Kabir’s Amm Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP).

After the purported video surfaced, AIMIM took to social media and said ‘cannot associate with any statements where the integrity of Muslims is brought into question.’

“Humayun Kabir’s revelations have shown how vulnerable Bengal’s Muslims are. That AIMIM cannot associate with any statements where integrity of Muslims is brought into question. As of today, AIMIM has withdrawn its alliance with Kabir’s party. Bengal’s Muslims are one of the poorest, neglected and oppressed communities. Despite decades of secular rule, nothing has been done for them. AIMIM’s policy in contesting elections in any state is so that the marginalised communities have an independent political voice. We will be contesting the Bengal elections INDEPENDENTLY and will have no alliance with any party going forward,” read the tweet.

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In the video Kabir was heard stating that a strategy has been made to divert minority votes away from the TMC, suggesting such a shift could electorally benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

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Trinamool Congress (TMC) had demanded an Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe as Kabir was also heard referring to a Rs 1,000 crore plan, claiming that Rs 200 crore had already been received as an advance.

Humayun Kabir however, blamed TMC for the false blame.