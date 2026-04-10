PM Modi Promises 6 Guarantees Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Elections | ANI

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made six big guarantees to the people of Bengal at several election campaigns ahead of Assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at multiple venues for the election campaigns, Modi mentioned that the new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will replace the atmosphere of ‘fear’ with ‘trust’.

Modi also stated that the union government had taken steps to boost the fisheries and mentioned that the Bengal government didn’t implement it.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Everywhere there is ‘Make in India’ products but in Bengal crude bombs and illegal arms are being made. There is no industry here. There is an increase in fish production supported by the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. But TMC has a problem with it because it carries the ‘PM’ tag. What Nandigram did with Mamata five years back, this year the same magic will be seen in Bhabanipur,” Modi added.

Modi’s guarantee

1. BJP will restore faith in the rule of law.

2. Under a BJP government, the administrative machinery will be accountable, fully answerable, to the public it serves.

3. The files regarding every scam, every act of corruption, every injustice committed against our daughters, and every case of rape will be reopened.

4. Under the TMC’s rule, whoever has engaged in corruption belongs in jail. Be it a minister or a watchman, the law will hold everyone to account. No TMC goon will be able to evade the law any longer.

5. After BJP forms government in Bengal then they will implement the 7th Pay Commission.

6. Refugees will be granted every right and privilege guaranteed by the Constitution. However, infiltrators will be driven out and will not be permitted to remain in India.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the upcoming election as a fight for the ‘survival’ of the people and the ‘existence’ of Bengal.

Also Watch:

Addressing at Minakha, Mamata said that BJP runs ‘autocratic’ rule.

‘BJP is a demon in disguise. BJP are getting the Delimitation Bill passed to divide Bengal into three parts. On one side the BJP speaks of grabbing Bengal and on other side they beat people for speaking Bengali in ‘double-engine’ ruled states,” said Mmaata.

Mamata also added that she will continue with her fight to get genuine voters’ names included in the electoral rolls.