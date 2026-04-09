TMC Alleges AJUP Chief Humayun Kabir Demanded ₹1,000 Crore From BJP, Shares 'Sting' Video

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Thursday levelled serious allegations against Humayun Kabir, claiming he demanded Rs 1,000 crore from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and maintained contact with senior BJP leaders. The claims surfaced after a purported video featuring Kabir circulated on social media, triggering fresh controversy in poll-bound West Bengal. The FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the viral video.

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Addressing a press conference, TMC leaders including Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, and Kunal Ghosh displayed the video and accused the BJP of attempting to manipulate electoral outcomes by encouraging splinter groups to divide votes, particularly among Muslim communities.

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According to TMC leaders, the video allegedly shows Kabir claiming he was working to defeat Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with backing from BJP leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. He was also allegedly heard referring to contacts with the Prime Minister’s Office and other BJP figures.

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TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh demanded a probe into the alleged financial dealings, urging the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the purported money trail and issue summons to Kabir. He questioned which officials were referenced in the alleged remarks and called for their identification.

Meanwhile, Firhad Hakim criticised BJP leaders including Mohan Yadav and Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing them of attempting to influence Bengal politics through religious polarisation.

The alleged video has intensified political tensions in the state, with the TMC accusing rival parties of trying to exploit religious sentiments and create divisions ahead of crucial elections.