West Bengal: Ahead of sixth phase of Assembly polls, one killed in bomb explosion in Titagarh

Kolkata: A day after the Election Commission said that deployment of central forces will be more in Barrackpore constituency in North 24 Parganas, a bomb blasts took place at Titagarh in North 24 Parganas that led to the collapse of a building and also left one person dead and two seriously injured.

The incident took place under Rahara police station under Barrackpore police commissionerate.

According to several eyewitnesses, the incident happened after few people tried to make a bomb a day before the constituency goes to polls in the sixth phase on April 22.

Separate sporadic incidents of violence were also seen from different parts of North 24 Parganas after which the Election Commission has declared 1190 booths in North 24 Parganas as sensitive.

BJP Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh said bombs were also hurled near his house. He alleged police harassed local residents instead of arresting the culprits.

Moreover, BJP candidate Shil Bhadra Dutta’s car was attacked at Kalyani which is going for the polls on April 22. BJP cadres blocked Kalyani expressway. “A TMC supporter Prasenjit Saha was instrumental in the attack. Bombing started while I was drinking tea. Splinters were thrown open in the entire area. We want immediate arrest of the culprits,” stated Shilbhadra.

Meanwhile, the TMC accused the BJP of bringing in outsiders for violence in the area.

“The BJP knows that their defeat is clear. The local people know how to reject violence and would give a befitting reply to the BJP on May 2 when counting is held,” said TMC minister Jyotipriyo Mullick.

Clashes between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress were also seen in Birbhum while ballot voting was on.

According to BJP candidate Anirban Ganguly, the ballot voting was on without the central forces.

“The central forces were not present while the ballot polling was on. After the BJP cadres tried to stop the process the TMC supporters cried foul against the BJP cadres,” stated Anirban.

However, total 43 constituencies across six districts namely North 24 Parganas, East Burdwan, Nadia, and North Dinajpore are going to the polls on April 22 during the sixth phase of polling amidst the resurgence of the pandemic.