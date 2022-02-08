West Bengal: After TMC, BJP cadres protest after being denied tickets for upcoming civic polls

Kolkata: After TMC, dissent was seen even in the BJP camp after the candidates' list for the upcoming civic polls was released on Tuesday.

In Kharagpur, a party office was vandalized by BJP cadres after close aides of Kharagpur MLA Hiranmoy Chatterjee were denied tickets to contest the civic polls.

“Some of us despite being promised were not given tickets as we are close to Hiranmoy. Only those who are close to other heavyweight leaders are given tickets,” said a supporter of the actor-turned-politician.

A BJP cadre Baby Kolay was seen damaging the posters and flexes of the BJP candidates and was seen threatening people.

“Those who got the tickets had given money. I was asked to give five lakh rupees. Those who will vote for BJP, my people and me will enter their house and will beat them,” said Baby.

Meanwhile, Hiranmoy who has upped his ante against BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh in the recent past has been given a ticket to contest the civic polls.

“The party has shown confidence in me and despite the odds I will try to keep up to the party's expectation and will also try to win,” said Chatterjee.

It can be recalled that in December Chatterjee claimed that there had been ‘sabotage’ against him and left the party's WhatsApp group.

BJP national vice president speaking about the protest of the cadres said that whatever party has decided one has to abide by it.

Asked about Chatterjee getting a ticket to contest civic polls despite being an MLA, Ghosh said that he is not ‘aware’ of the development.

Dissenting BJP cadres were also seen protesting in Jalpaiguri after several people were denied tickets.

On the other hand, TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee once again on Tuesday claimed that the list approved by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is the ‘final’ list and also that the list won’t be changed.

