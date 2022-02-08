West Bengal: BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato writes to President Kovind over 'deteriorating law and order situation' in Purulia

Kolkata: BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind to inform him about the alleged ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in his constituency Purulia.

Claiming that several people have died in the post-poll violence in his constituency, Mahato urged the President to take some ‘concrete’ steps to curb the violence in the state.

“Damodar Mandal, Niranjan Ghosh were killed by the police. Several people have died during the election. Families of the deceased workers are still awaiting justice,” read part of the letter.

Mahato also claimed that even months after the election, BJP cadres and workers are being targeted not just in Purulia but across the state.

“The women's safety is under threat and the BJP workers are still being targeted. TMC despite winning the state is not ending the violence,” further read the letter in Hindi.

It can be recalled that a couple of days back Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also urged people of Uttar Pradesh to remember the post-poll violence in Bengal that claimed at least 55 BJP workers lives before voting for anyone who is supported by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022, 10:14 PM IST