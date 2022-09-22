West Bengal: After denying entry to village, BJP state president permitted to meet dead boy’s family

BJP Bengal chief Sukanta Majumdar |

A day after villagers stopped BJP MP Locket Chatterjee's vehicle after a protest erupted in Birbhum, West Bengal over the death of a child,

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar also faced difficulty entering the Moldanga village in Santiniketan, who had gone to meet the parents of the five-year-old dead boy Subham Thakur.

Amidst the furore of the villagers that they don’t want to ‘politicize’ the death, Majumdar, after convincing the locals, got permission to enter the village to meet the parents of the dead boy. Majumdar, along with five other party representatives, was permitted to enter the village.

As the BJP delegation was stopped from entering the village, Majumdar slammed the West Bengal government and police for restricting them.

"Even BJP wants proper investigation and also strict punishment for the culprits. The accused woman who has been arrested, her brother has some connection with TMC Birbhum president Anubrata Mondal, but the state police are not cooperating with us (BJP)," Majumdar alleged.

Earlier in the day, state Child’s Right Commission’s chairperson Sudeshna Roy also visited Bolpur to meet the parents of the dead boy. Assuring to stay by the family, Sudeshna said that it was an unfortunate incident.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The investigation is going on and strict action should be taken to make people aware that such a crime won’t be tolerated," said Sudeshna.

It may be recalled that on Wednesday, the BJP delegation led by MP Locket Chatterjee was stopped by the villagers after she had gone to meet the family members of the deceased boy, saying that they did not want to ‘politicize’ the incident. The locals were heard chanting ‘go back’ slogan to the BJP delegation.

It may be noted that the body of a five-year-old boy was found on the roof of the house in West Bengal’s Santiniketan on Tuesday triggering violence.

The boy, Shubham Thakur, had gone missing on September 18 when he went out to buy biscuits. On Tuesday, the child’s body was found lying on the roof of the house by a neighbour. Enraged locals attacked the house, removed items and burnt it. A woman who stayed in the house has been arrested along with her mother.