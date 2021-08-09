West Bengal: About 26 lakh farmers received money under Centre's PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Kolkata: About 26 lakh farmers of West Bengal had received the second installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and stated that nearly nine crore farmers across the country got the ninth installments of the scheme.

“Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji will transfer nearly Rs 19,500 crore to 10 crore farmers of the country today as the 9th instalment of the revolutionary PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana. About 26 lakh farmers of WB would receive the benefit this time.”

Slamming the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing the scheme in 2018, Suvendu wrote, “Launched in 2018, but farmers of WB had been deprived of the central benefit due to CM's objection regarding direct transfer to the beneficiaries. WB excels in promoting middleman culture & cut-economy. Complete authentic details of the remaining farmers are yet to be provided.”