West Bengal: About 26 lakh farmers received money under Centre's PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana

Kolkata: About 26 lakh farmers of West Bengal had received the second installment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.
Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari took to Twitter and stated that nearly nine crore farmers across the country got the ninth installments of the scheme.
“Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji will transfer nearly Rs 19,500 crore to 10 crore farmers of the country today as the 9th instalment of the revolutionary PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana. About 26 lakh farmers of WB would receive the benefit this time.”
Slamming the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not implementing the scheme in 2018, Suvendu wrote, “Launched in 2018, but farmers of WB had been deprived of the central benefit due to CM's objection regarding direct transfer to the beneficiaries. WB excels in promoting middleman culture & cut-economy. Complete authentic details of the remaining farmers are yet to be provided.”
Notably, this scheme credits 6,000 rupees per year in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the scheme in three equal installments.
It can be recalled that both the PM and HM maligned Mamata by stating that the ‘Didi doesn’t want to uplift the status of the poor farmers for which she is not sending the names of the beneficiaries to the centre.’
Following Mamata Banerjee’s affirmative nudge, the list of the farmers was sent to the Central government and the first installment to the West Bengal farmers was given on May 14, which the TMC government had claimed that most of the farmers didn’t get the money.
Incidentally, the TMC government on August 5 had written a letter to the BJP led Central government seeking explanation over exclusion of 9.5 lakh farmers from a total 44.8 lakh beneficiaries.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)