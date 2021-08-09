Watch video: Small farmers given priority, says PM Modi after release of 9th tranche of PM Kisan scheme

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that small farmers are being given utmost priority in the formulation of agricultural policies in the country.

Addressing the nation after releasing an instalment of financial benefits under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, PM Modi said that in the last few years, serious efforts were being made to provide convenience and security to these small farmers. Over 97 million farmers received disbursements in the ninth tranche.

"Under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, Rs one lakh sixty crore has been given to farmers so far. Out which Rs one lakh crore were transferred to small farmers during the pandemic period. More than 2 crore Kisan Credit Cards were issued during the Corona period, most of them to small farmers," said the Prime Minister.