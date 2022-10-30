West Bengal: A section of people are trying to seize power, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that a section of people are trying to "seize power" which may lead to "Presidential form of government in the country".

Addressing a convocation ceremony of the state National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) here, she urged the judiciary to ensure that the federal structure of the country is not destroyed.

“Self respect is the most important thing in life. A section of people is trying to destroy the democracy of the country. If democracy is destroyed then the situation will be like a Presidential form of government in the country,” said the Chief Minister.

Congratulating the graduates at the convocation, the Chief Minister said that the lawyers should ensure "freedom of speech".

“Even before the judiciary the media trials these days accuse people. This should be stopped. The judiciary should ensure this. The young lawyers should work hard to become judges one day,” further said Mamata.

Chief Justice of India U U Lalit who was also present in the convocation said that the young lawyers should "keep their mind open for every suggestion".

“Once you keep your mind open you will draw more inspiration. Once you are open to every suggestion you will be more compassionate towards the society and this can make a person find a solution to every problem. A person should learn till death and should continue building oneself,” said Lalit.

Chief Justice of Bangladesh, Justice Hasan Foez Siddique, Professor Subhasis Chaudhuri, director, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, NUJS Vice-Chancellor Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti amongst others were also present at the convocation.

The opposition, however, criticised the Chief Minister’s comment on ‘destruction’ of democracy.

Senior CPI (M) leader and lawyer Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya alleged that on one hand Mamata Banerjee is "into corruption" and on the other hand she speaks of "breaking of democracy".

“She only understands what she speaks. I cannot understand what she says. On one hand she is into corruption and on the other hand she speaks of destruction of democracy,” alleged Bhattacharya.

Senior BJP leader Rahul Sinha mentioned being "afraid" that the Chief Minister is speaking of breaking of democracy.