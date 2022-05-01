West Bengal: A day before TMC government's first anniversary, BJP slams party

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress government will complete one year on Monday and the day before their anniversary, state BJP on Sunday across north and central Kolkata had set up posters claiming that on May to will be year completion of 'violence'.

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said that at least 56 BJP cadres have died in post poll violence and also that many cadres are still displaced due to the alleged violence by Trinamool Congress.

"On May 2 there will be completion of violence in the state by TMC. Several BJP workers are still displaced due to the violence leashed by TMC. One year will be complete of atrocities," claimed Majumdar.

It can noted that the TMC had planned ro hold the celebration on May 5 as on that day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had taken oath for the third time.

On the other hand, TMC youth wing leader Debangshu Bhattacharya was trolled on social media due to his 'controversial' post about some of the turncoat leaders in TMC.

"During flood the water of Ganges and drain mixes but there is a strong filter in the party who takes care of everything," read Bhattcharya's post in Bengali.

According to Bhattacharya the leaders who didnt defect to any other party before 2021 Assembly election are the actual workers of the TMC.

"There is a trend that people wants to be in the close proximity with the ruling party. Due to this several leaders had joined back TMC after TMC had formed the government for the third time," added the youth wing TMC leader.

Bhattacharya however, later removed the post claiming that he have 'failed' to make people understand what exactly he wanted to say.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that Debangshu Bhattacharya is not given much 'importance' in his party.

"Bhattacharya claimed that he restrict if any leaders intended to join back his party. He was treated as a door mat and several leaders had joined TMC after they have won the Assembly election for the third time," added Majumdar.

Congress state president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, "TMC is a party with the thieves. Now their leaders are also claiming the same."

ALSO READ West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankar and Babul Supriyo indulge in Twitter war over MLA oath

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:46 PM IST