 West Bengal: 7 Miners Killed, Seven Others Injured After Explosion Takes Place At Coal Mine In Birbhum District; Visuals Surface
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaWest Bengal: 7 Miners Killed, Seven Others Injured After Explosion Takes Place At Coal Mine In Birbhum District; Visuals Surface

West Bengal: 7 Miners Killed, Seven Others Injured After Explosion Takes Place At Coal Mine In Birbhum District; Visuals Surface

Initial investigation suggests that the blasts necessary for coal excavation were done in a lackadaisical manner without following the necessary safety measures, resulting in the accident, an official engaged in rescue operations said.

IANSUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 03:32 PM IST
article-image
Image From The Spot Of The Incident | IANS

Kolkata: At least seven miners were killed and seven others injured in a severe blast at a coal mine, owned by a private entity, at Khayrasole in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The local administration suspects that more miners are likely to be trapped within the mines after landslides due to the blast.

Eyewitnesses said that the bodies of some of the killed were blown into pieces in the blast.

Read Also
West Bengal Tragedy: 4 Members Of Family Electrocuted To Death While Rescuing Cow In Jalpaiguri
article-image

About The Explosion

FPJ Shorts
Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)
Shehnaaz Gill Debuts 'Apsara' Look With Rajkummar Rao In Sajna Ve Sajna Song (Watch)
JBIMS Conducts TEDx On The Theme ‘The Roots of Wisdom’
JBIMS Conducts TEDx On The Theme ‘The Roots of Wisdom’
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024: Admit Card For Class 6 Entrance Exam OUT
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Admission 2024: Admit Card For Class 6 Entrance Exam OUT
Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route Map, Project Details & Updates Here
Pune: 36-Km Long Metro Phase 2 To Have 44 Stations, Bids Invited For General Consultant; Know Route Map, Project Details & Updates Here

As per the latest information available, the injured miners, many of whose conditions are extremely critical, have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment there.

Initial investigation suggests that the blasts necessary for coal excavation were done in a lackadaisical manner without following the necessary safety measures, resulting in the accident, an official engaged in rescue operations said.

Till the time, this report was filed, there was no reaction from the Gangaramchak Mining Private Ltd (GMPL), which operates the mine.

Read Also
'Bill Seeking Death Penalty For Rape Convicts Brought In Haste,' Says Leader Of Opposition In West...
article-image

Family Members & Local People Stage Protest

Meanwhile, tension is prevailing in the entire area as the family members of the miners and other local people have arrived near the mine and have started protests. The local people have claimed that the higher management left that place after the blast took place instead of taking responsibility and overseeing rescue and relief measures.

A huge police contingent has also arrived at the spot to keep the situation under control. Identification of those killed in the blast is yet to be done.

Last week, three workers working at a stone quarry in Birbhum died following a landslide at the stone quarry there. One more quarry worker was severely injured.

At that time, there was severe tension in the area too as the local people claimed that a number of stone quarries were operating in the entire district without following the minimum safety norms.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

"This Shows His Upbringing, Mentality..." BJP Slams Tejashwi Yadav For Allegedly Taking Furniture,...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 7, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Shocking Video: Biker Crushed To Death Under Truck Loaded With Empty Gas Cylinders On Highway In...

Shocking Video: Biker Crushed To Death Under Truck Loaded With Empty Gas Cylinders On Highway In...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 7, 2024 - Win Win W-790 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: October 7, 2024 - Win Win W-790 Results Live! Monday's Draw Reveals Winners...