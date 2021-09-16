West Bengal: 3 more infants die due to influenza & RS virus; several hundreds admitted with fever and respiratory problem

Kolkata: Three more infants died of influenza and Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) with several hundreds of babies admitted in different state hospitals especially in North Bengal with cold and fever and breathlessness.

According to officials, over 150 infants are admitted in Malda Medical College, over 250 infants are admitted in Purulia state government hospital, in Jalpaiguri Zilla Sadar Hospital over 150 infants are admitted.

According to hospital sources, the district health department on Thursday held a meeting to discuss ways on curbing the menace.

“A special ward in three places in Jalpaiguri with 24 beds is being set up. A team of 60 people will be made to monitor the infants round the clock”, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with Principal’s of five medical colleges on Thursday to discuss ways to solve several health problems in West Bengal.

After coming out of the meeting Mamata said that those infants who had died had other complications apart from influenza.

West Bengal Health Secretary NS Nigam said a team from Health Department will visit North Bengal on Friday.

“Samples from the dead and living infants are being tested and necessary steps will be taken at the earliest,” said Nigam.

However, Director of Health Service, Ajoy Chakraborty said, “Our expert team from North Bengal Medical College has visited Jalpaiguri DH, and seen the cases. The laboratory diagnosis confirmed different types of fever which are normally occurring during this season, including Influenza and RS virus, a few others like Dengue, and other respiratory illnesses.”

Political slugfest over the new disease started in West Bengal after Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for sending a central team to investigate the disease.

Suvendu also took to Twitter and slammed the West Bengal government for focusing on Bhabanipur bypoll and not on the outbreakl.

Without taking anyone’s name, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the BJP leader's mind is ‘idle mind is devil’s workshop’.

“The central government had claimed that the health infrastructure in West Bengal is best in the country and some people just to be on the news malign TMC government. The Government is taking necessary actions,” said Kunal.

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh also urged the state government to seek help from the central government in order to curb the disease.

Published on: Thursday, September 16, 2021, 10:51 PM IST