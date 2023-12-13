West Bengal: 3 Dead, Over 30 Injured After Overhead Water Tank Collapses At Burdwan Railway Station; Visuals Surface

Kolkata: A woman and two men died and over 30 passengers were seriously injured after a overhead water tank collapsed during the busy hours at Burdwan station in West Bengal on Wednesday morning.

The local police with the help of GRP and RPF started the rescue work and had sent the injured people to Burdwan Medical College for immediate treatment.

An eye witness, who was also on the same platform, blamed 'lack of maintenance' for the calamity.

"Only painting done from outside. The condition of the tank was not properly checked. The incident happened in platform number 2 when after a sudden noise passengers started running to save their lives. The tank was made of corrugated sheet me two, it would have been more fatal had it been made of concrete," said the eye witness in a state of shock.

An injured passanger whose daughter's leg also got fractured said that water used to run down from the tank in recent past and also that even then no action was taken to repair it.

Eastern Railway CPRO Kaushik Mitra said that proper investigation will be done and also that the injured people will be given necessary treatments.

It may be recalled that in January 4, 2020, a portion of the veranda of the same railway station had collapsed injuring several people.