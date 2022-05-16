West Bengal: 15 persons fall ill due to leakage of chlorine gas in Murshidabad; see pics

15 persons fell ill after a container of chlorine gas leaked during the demolition of an old water tank reservoir in the Public Health Engineering dept of Murshidabad in West Bengal, reported ANI.

People complained of suffocation, were rushed to Lalbagh Subdivision Hospital. JCBs at work broke an old water tank by mistake.

Jiten Pal, Incharge Lalbagh Fire station confirmed that water used from fire engines to douse out gas at location. “2 seriously ill shifted to Baharampur Medical College,” added Pal.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 07:13 PM IST