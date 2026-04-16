West Asia War: French President Emmanuel Macron Dials PM Modi, Stresses Need For Free Navigation In Strait Of Hormuz | FPJ

Mumbai: French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, April 16, dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the situation in the West Asia region. Both leaders also agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

PM Modi's Tweet

“Received a phone call from my dear friend, President Emmanuel Macron. We discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed on the need to urgently restore safety and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. We will continue our close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond,” PM Modi posted on X, tagging the French President.

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Read Also Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Lands In Tehran For US-Iran Mediation Talks

In his call with the French President, PM Modi discussed the urgent need to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz while ensuring safety following US-Israel joint military strikes on Iran. PM Modi also said that India and France will continue close cooperation to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond.

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron’s telephonic conversation comes after a high-level Pakistani delegation, led by the country’s Army Chief, Asim Munir, landed in Tehran on Wednesday, April 15. It marks the latest diplomatic push to revive the second round of negotiations between the United States and Iran after the first round failed to bring both parties to a consensus. The first round of talks was held last week in Islamabad.

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The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most vital shipping corridors, through which a significant share of the global oil and gas trade passes. Any disruption to this narrow waterway severely affects global trade, while also having immediate consequences for global energy markets, freight movement, and insurance costs. Several countries have urged de-escalation and the protection of commercial shipping, given the conflict’s global impact.