West Asia War: EAM Jaishankar Speaks To Iranian Counterpart Araghchi, Discusses Conflict's Implications For Wider Region

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday spoke to his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi and conveyed greetings for Nowruz and Eid.

Notably, this is the fifth time the leaders have spoken since the conflict began on 28 February. During the discussion, they talked about recent developments and their wider regional impact.

Taking to X, the EAM wrote, "Spoke this evening to FM @araghchi of Iran. Conveyed greetings for Navroz and Eid. Our conversation was on the latest developments regarding the conflict. And its implications for the larger region."

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The conversation comes hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a discussion with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, extending greetings on the occasions of Eid and Nowruz and expressing hope for peace, stability, and prosperity across West Asia.

During the call, PM Modi strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, warning that such actions threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains.

Taking to X PM Modi wrote,“Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia. Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains."

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"Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran," he added.