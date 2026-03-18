 West Asia War: 'All Indian Vessels Remain Safe,' Says Govt On Seafarers In Strait Of Hormuz
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West Asia War: 'All Indian Vessels Remain Safe,' Says Govt On Seafarers In Strait Of Hormuz

The Centre said all Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are safe, with no incidents reported. Special Secretary Rajesh Kumar Sinha added that 25 Indian nationals were repatriated in 24 hours. Authorities handled over 125 calls and 450 emails, while ports like Mundra and Visakhapatnam continued normal operations without congestion or cargo disruptions.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, March 18, 2026, 05:12 PM IST
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New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday said that all Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are safe. Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said, "All Indian vessels remain safe, with no incidents reported. In the past 24 hours, 25 Indian nationals were repatriated after sign-off from various ports.

The 24×7 control room handled 125 calls and about 450 emails, all promptly addressed LPG carriers Shivalik and Nanda Devi are discharging cargo as per requirements, with operations supported by an additional 2,500 sq. m. space at Visakhapatnam Port," he added.

He further said, "No port has reported congestion. Mundra Port is operating at around 25% of its 4 lakh TEU capacity, with no issues in handling perishable cargo. The Ministry continues to closely monitor shipping movements, seafarers’ welfare, and overall maritime trade operations."

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Meanwhile, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker 'Jag Laadki' also arrived at Mundra port in Gujarat on Wednesday.

It carried approximately 80,886 metric tonnes (MT) of crude oil, sourced from the UAE, and loaded at Fujairah Port.

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