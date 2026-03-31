West Asia War: 10 India-Bound Foreign Ships With Energy Cargo Stranded In Persian Gulf

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New Delhi: Amid the ongoing war in West Asia, the government on Monday said 10 foreign-flagged ships carrying energy cargo for India are stranded in the Persian Gulf, while 18 Indian vessels remain in the same region. The situation has raised concerns over the movement of supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

Three of the stranded foreign ships are carrying LPG, four have crude oil, and three are loaded with LNG, Rajesh Sinha, special secretary in the shipping ministry, was quoted as saying by TOI.

He said the government’s priority is to ensure that Indian-flagged vessels carrying India-bound cargo are allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, on Saturday, two LPG carriers with about 94,000 tonnes of cooking gas cleared the Strait of Hormuz. These ships are expected to dock at Mumbai Port and New Mangalore Port within the next two days.

At least four Indian-flagged tankers have crossed the Strait of Hormuz since the war started on 28 February, based on official updates and reported movements.

Two LPG tankers crossed the strait in mid-March, marking the first confirmed passage after the conflict disrupted shipping routes in the region. Later, around 29 March, two more LPG carriers completed the transit as authorities allowed limited movement on a case-by-case basis.