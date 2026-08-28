'...Were Keen To': Penguin Responds To Reports Surrounding Sonia Gandhi’s ‘Belonging’; Congress Calls It 'Weak Statement'

Sonia Gandhi’s Memoir ‘Belonging’ | X

New Delhi: Penguin Random House India has responded to the reports surrounding opting out of publishing Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' in India. The publisher has been categorical in its response, stating, "It's not the publisher of 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', Sonia Gandhi's upcoming memoir, in India."

Penguin's statement comes amid reports that the publisher backed out after Gandhi refused "editorial" changes. The publisher said the reports "do not accurately reflect the circumstances."

"Penguin Random House India is not the publisher of 'Belonging' in India. Any suggestion that Penguin Random House India decided not to publish 'Belonging' because the author declined editorial changes does not accurately reflect the circumstances," the statement posted on X read.

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Penguin also said that, as publisher, it is their prerogative as well as responsibility to fact-check and provide authors with recommendations that are in the best interests of their books, calling it "a normal part" of the publishing process.

"Throughout the relevant discussions, Penguin Random House India's position was that we remained willing and keen to publish the book," the publisher said.

They also said that they will not comment further on "confidential discussions with the author."

Congress deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi lashed out at Penguin, calling its response a "weak statement," adding that "Penguin India is more than happy to publish 'Exam Warriors' and several books on RSS."

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'Exam Warriors' is a book by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was published in 2018. 'Exam Warriors' is written for young students to help them deal with the stress of exams.

"No doubt there are those in the BJP government who have now become afraid of a book being being read by the people of India," he added.

With Penguin India pulling out, several publishers are said to be interested in the book. HarperCollins is reportedly close to finalising an agreement to publish and distribute the memoir in India, Hindustan Times reported.

The memoir is scheduled for an international release on November 10 through Alfred A. Knopf, an imprint of Penguin Random House. Knopf earlier announced an initial print run of 1 lakh copies.

Belonging: A Journey of Love is expected to narrate Sonia Gandhi’s journey from her childhood in post-war Italy to her move to India and marriage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.