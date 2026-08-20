'Since The Day Papa Left...': Rahul Gandhi Pens Heartfelt Note For Mother Sonia On Father Rajiv Gandhi's Birthday

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, 20 August, penned an emotional note for his mother and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's 82nd birth anniversary.

Taking to X, Gandhi wrote, "Mama, I last saw you and Papa together more than 35 years ago. Since the day Papa left, I have watched you face everything life threw at you with never-ending courage and dignity."

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On the memoir by Sonia Gandhi, set to be published on November 10, he wrote, "Only Priyanka and I really know what you have been through, and how difficult your life after Papa truly was. I am happy, and so proud, that your story - “Belonging: A Journey of Love” - will finally be read by the millions of people who love you. I know how hard it was for someone as private as you to tell the world your beautiful story."

"Today, on his birthday, I can see Papa smiling and looking down proudly at his beautiful Sonia," he added.

Floral homage at Veer Bhumi

Earlier in the day, Gandhi paid floral homage to his father at Veer Bhumi, the cremation memorial of Rajiv Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and party chief Mallikarjun Kharge also accompanied him.

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Read Also PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi On His 82nd Birth Anniversary

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Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi. The PM shared the message on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "On the occasion of his birth anniversary, paying homage to the former Prime Minister of India, Shri Rajiv Gandhi."