'We'll Send Them To Jail': Mohan Yadav Issues Stern Warning Against Religious Conversion Attempts In MP's Tribal Belt | Video | X / @DrMohanYadav51

Jhabua: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has issued a stern warning to organisations attempting religious conversion of people in tribal areas, saying that such elements would be sent behind bars.

He was speaking at an event in tribal-dominated Jhabua district on Friday.

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"Those involved in conversions should listen carefully. No missionary is allowed to convert people in Dhar-Jhabua," Yadav said.

"If they indulge in religious conversion of people, our government will send them to jail. We will take strict action against them," he added.

Officials said that the Madhya Pradesh Religious Freedom Act, 2021, enacted to prevent conversions through force, fraud, and inducement, provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees for those found guilty.

During the event, CM Yadav distributed loans worth Rs 300 crore to women operating self-help groups.

He also laid the foundation stone for 29 development works worth more than Rs 174 crore in Jhabua district and inaugurated 28 projects worth over Rs 109 crore.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)