'We Win Elections Through Votes, But We Earn Respect Through Our Selfless Service': Vice President C P Radhakrishnan

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan | X @ysjagan

Patna: Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Saturday asserted that elections were won through votes, but true respect and the confidence of the people were earned solely through selfless service.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day orientation-cum-training programme for the members of the 18th Bihar legislative assembly at Bihar Institute of Public Administration and Rural Development (BIPARD), Gaya Ji, Radhakrishnan noted that winning an election was only the first step in a democracy, but earning the lasting trust of the people was possible only through dedicated service and sensitive leadership. He also called for stopping migration from Bihar and transforming the state into an employment hub.

Referring to Gaya Ji's rich historical and spiritual heritage, Radhakrishnan said that it was the sacred land where Prince Siddhartha attained enlightenment and became Lord Buddha. He urged elected representatives to draw inspiration from this land by embracing service, compassion, and dedication to society. He emphasised that the purpose of power was not to rule over people but to serve them.

Describing Bihar as the "Margdarshak" of India's democratic journey, the Vice President said that Bihar played a guiding role in the nation's history, from the freedom movement to the Emergency. Referring to great leaders such as Rajendra Prasad, Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan, and Jananayak Karpoori Thakur, he said that Bihar had given the country remarkable personalities who infused new strength into Indian democracy.

“Differences of opinion are natural in a democracy, but once elections are over, the common objective of all elected representatives should be development. Disrupting legislative proceedings is not in keeping with democratic traditions. Legislators should resolve public issues through dialogue, discussion, and constructive debate,” he noted.

The Vice President said that the vision of a developed India by 2047 could not be achieved without the development of Bihar. Referring to Vaishali's democratic traditions, he described India as the mother of democracy and said that Bihar's political consciousness continued to inspire the entire nation.

Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Speaker Dr. Prem Kumar, Bihar Legislative Council Chairman Awadhesh Narain Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Deputy Speaker Narendra Narayan Yadav, members of the Bihar Legislature and other dignitaries attended the programme.