‘We Will Not Be Intimidated’: CJP’s Ashutosh Ranka Announces Bengal Visit Over Abdul’s Father’s Death - VIDEO

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convener Ashutosh Ranka has announced that a party delegation will visit West Bengal’s Bankura district to seek justice for the family of Abdul, who allegedly lost his father after he was attacked over demands to improve a government school.

In a post on X, Ranka alleged that Abdul’s only “mistake” was seeking better facilities at a government school in his village. He accused BJP workers of assaulting Abdul’s father, claiming that the attack resulted in his death.

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“We want to fix schools. But BJP goons are spreading violence across the country,” Ranka said in his post.

Ranka said he, along with CJP members Vijay Mallangi, Ankit and Sudhir, as well as other party workers, would travel to Bankura to seek justice for Abdul’s family. He also urged CJP supporters in Bengal to reach Indas Police Station in Bankura district.

The remarks came after CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke also expressed solidarity with Abdul and his family in a separate X post. Dipke claimed that Abdul had visited the government school where he had studied and that his father died after allegedly being attacked by people linked to the BJP for speaking about the poor condition of government schools.

“It makes my blood boil that people are being murdered simply for demanding better schools,” Dipke said.

Dipke demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for Abdul’s father’s death and said a CJP team would visit West Bengal to ensure that the family received justice.

He also said the party would not be deterred by threats or violence and would continue its campaign for better government schools.