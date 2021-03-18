We will jump to Delhi and shake BJP: Mamata Banerjee in Kharagpur

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a scathing attack over Bharatiya Janta Party debated over 'Poriborton' during a gathering at Kharagpur. Ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal, both BJP and TMC are giving each other a tough run to conquer the thrown. Promising about the change in the state, both parties have been conducting rallies in different cities, districts of the state.

Mamata Banerjee who is addressing in Kharagpur today took a jibe at BJP over its 'Poriborton' slogan. "'Poribortan'(change) is Mamata Banerjee's slogan; why are you copying Mamata Banerjee? the CM asked the opponent party for using the slogan at different rallies and gatherings. Showing assurity over Trinamool Congess' victory in the state, she challenged BJP and said, "After winning Bengal, we will jump to Delhi and shake BJP".

In another rally in Amlasuli, CM Mamata Banerjee said the TMC government gave thousands of crores of rupees to the people after the cyclone. The TMC supremo claimed that BJP leaders "arrive here in choppers and planes from outside with bagful of cash to lure voters and loot votes" just ahead of elections.