'We Will Be Contesting The Delhi Elections Alone': AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar

AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar | PTI

Aam Aadmi Party National spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar on Wednesday said that the party would be contesting the Delhi assembly elections alone.

Speaking to ANI, Kakkar said "We will contest the Delhi Assembly elections alone. On one side it's the overconfident Congress and on the other side, it is the arrogant Bharatiya Janata Party. We will keep our head down and let our work done in the last 10 years speak for itself."

Assembly polls in Delhi are expected to be held in early 2025. AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eight seats.

Earlier, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that the "biggest lesson" from the Haryana election results is to never be overconfident and urged the party workers to work hard in the run-up to the Delhi assembly polls likely to be held next year.

"Elections are approaching. Elections should not be taken lightly. The biggest lesson from today's election is to never be overconfident. Every election, seat is tough," Kejriwal said while addressing AAP municipal councillors in Delhi on Tuesday.

Arvind Kejriwal urged the AAP municipal councillors to focus on winning the elections in Delhi adding that there should be no infighting.

"We need to work hard. There should be no infighting. In this election, your role will be the most important because we are in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi). The public expects basic things, like cleanliness. We need to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in our respective areas. If this is done, we will surely win the elections. Our main goal should be to win the elections."