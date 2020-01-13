'We will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property': BJP West Bengal chief

On Sunday, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh courted controversy by threatening to shoot and kill those involved in damaging public property "like the same way in Uttar Pradesh".

According to news agency ANI, while addressing a public gathering, Ghosh said "Uttar Pradesh government had not only booked such people but also lathi-charged and shot them. Similarly, we will also shoot, lathi-charge and book whoever destroys public property in the state."

He accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not taking action against those who destroyed public property during violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act as "they are her voters".