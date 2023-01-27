'Organisers did not intimate about large gathering': Kashmir Police on Rahul Gandhi alleging security lapse at BJY | Twitter

Kashmir: Reacting to the claims of security lapses in the J&K leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra and the footmarch being called off by Rahul Gandhi, Kashmir Police has issued a statement. The Kashmir Police claimed that only authorised persons as identified by the organisers along with the frisked crowd was allowed inside towards the route of the Yatra.

"Organisers and managers of BJY did not intimate about large gathering from Banihal joining the Yatra, which thronged near the starting point," Kashmir Zone Police has tweeted.

We were not consulted before decision on discontinuing march: Police

The J&K police stated that full security arrangements were in place including 15 Coys of CAPFs and 10 Coys of JKP, comprising of ROPs and QRTs, route domination, lateral deployment and SFs were deployed for high-ridge and other deployments. The poice has claimed that they were not consulted before taking any decision on the discontinuation of Yatra after conducting 1 km yatra by organisers. Rest of yatra continued peacefully. There was no security lapse at all. We will provide foolproof security.

No police officers present to manage crowd

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a press conference where he said he had to cancel his walk for the day because police arrangements unfortunately "completely collapsed".

Police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen, the former Congress president told reporters here.

"It's the Jammu and Kashmir administration's responsibility to provide security... I hope security will now be ensured for remaining days of the yatra," Gandhi said.

"I had to call off my walk because I can't go against my security people," the Congress leader said.

His party colleague Jairam Ramesh added that Gandhi's security team is holding discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that everything goes off smoothly for the next few days.

