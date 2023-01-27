Bharat Jodo Yatra stopped in J&K: 'Police arrangements completely collapsed' alleges Rahul Gandhi | Sajad Hameed

Kashmir: After reports of security lapses in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday held a press conference where he said he had to cancel his walk for the day because police arrangements unfortunately "completely collapsed".

Earlier, Rajani Patil, Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh Congress incharge had tweeted about security lapses in the Yatra accusing the Union Territory administration of "unfair and unprepared attitude".

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday entered Kashmir where it will conclude on January 30.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

No police officers present to manage crowd

Police personnel who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen, the former Congress president told reporters here.

"It's the Jammu and Kashmir administration's responsibility to provide security... I hope security will now be ensured for remaining days of the yatra," Gandhi said.

"I had to call off my walk because I can't go against my security people," the Congress leader said.

His party colleague Jairam Ramesh added that Gandhi's security team is holding discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure that everything goes off smoothly for the next few days.

No security with BJY for 15 minutes

On the other hand, KC Venugopal, Cong at Banihal, J&K stated that security was mishandled by concerned agencies. He alleged that for atleast 15 mins, there were no security officers with the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir. "This is a serious lapse. Rahul Gandhi & other yatris can't walk without any security," Venugopal said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium

The Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari in September 2021 and will end in Srinagar on January 30.

The conclusion of the Yatra will be marked by a public rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar which will be addressed by Rahul Gandhi.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also Omar Abdullah joins Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra from Banihal

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)