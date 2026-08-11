'We Were Just Giving An Update': Air India CEO Campbell Wilson After MoCA Meeting Over Phuket-Delhi Flight Incident | VIDEO

Air India’s outgoing Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson on Tuesday met senior officials at the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) headquarters in New Delhi as scrutiny of the airline intensified following the recent Phuket-Delhi flight incident.

‘We Were Just Giving an Update on Investigation’: Wilson

After leaving the meeting, Wilson told reporters, “We were just giving an update on the status of the investigation... It is up to him (MoCA Minister) to give an update.”

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Wilson did not provide further details about the discussions or the outcome of the meeting, saying that the Civil Aviation Minister would share any updates.

CEO Summoned Over AI2379 Incident

Wilson was summoned in connection with the August 4 incident involving Air India flight AI2379, which was operating from Phuket to Delhi. The aircraft reportedly experienced a sudden altitude loss of around 300 feet, leaving 17 people injured.

The incident has prompted increased regulatory scrutiny of Air India, with officials examining the circumstances surrounding the altitude loss, along with broader safety and operational concerns.

Senior Aviation Officials Attend Meeting

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Civil Aviation Secretary Sameer Sinha, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Director General Veer Vikram Yadav and Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) Director General GVG Yugandhar.

The discussions focused on the circumstances surrounding the AI2379 incident, safety and operational issues, and questions of accountability.

AAIB Investigation Underway

The incident remains under investigation by the AAIB. Wilson, who is also the airline’s designated Accountable Manager for regulatory purposes, was questioned as part of the government’s efforts to assess the incident and Air India’s operational and safety practices.

No detailed official statement on the outcome of Tuesday’s meeting has been released so far.