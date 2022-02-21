'We want strict action to be taken against culprits': Cousin brother of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha who was murdered

Following the murder of a member of the Bajrang Dal - Harsha on late Sunday night, his brother Praveen on Monday demanded strict action against the culprits. Violence and tension gripped in Shivamogga town and parts of Karnataka today following the incident. Vehicles were set on fire and there were stone-pelting in some pockets of Shivamogga, the home district of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and senior BJP minister KS Eshwarappa.

Praveen said, "My brother was an active member of Sangathan. He only used to think about Hindus, that is what killed him. Last night we were informed that he has been admitted to a hospital."

"We want strict action to be taken against the culprits," he said.

Meanwhile, by evening, the police arrested three people for the murder of Harsha, 26, who worked as a tailor. "Three overall arrests have been made. I can't reveal more where they were picked up," State Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said.

As violence spread, the police rushed in additional forces and the district administration imposed curbs on public gatherings and shut down schools and colleges. Despite the curbs, a large crowd of Bajrang Dal supporters accompanied the youth's body as it was taken home.

There were strong rumours that the murder was linked to the hijab ban controversy, but the Home Minister said the probe so far has not revealed any such link.

Responding to the minister’s remarks, DKS said Eshwarappa was a "mad man". Leader of the opposition Siddaramaiah said there is no connection between Eshwarappa’s tongue and his mind. “The BJP leadership should sack him," he said.

A police officer told a TV channel that the attack seems to have been carried out by four people and was a result of an old rivalry.

However, Bajrang Dal state convenor Raghu Sakleshpur said they were "not happy" with the police action in the case. "He was an active member. We will soon decide the next course of action."

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 10:15 PM IST