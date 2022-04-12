We take Arvind Kejriwal's guidance so there is nothing wrong in that: AAP on Congress allegation of 'Punjab govt running from Delhi'

Hours after Opposition parties on Tuesday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for meeting with Punjab government officials allegedly in the absence of Punjab chief minister Bhagwat Mann and alleged that the Delhi CM was ruling Punjab through "remote control., Aam Aadmi Party leaders in Punjab defended saying that they take Arvind Kejriwal's guidance and there is nothing wrong in that.

"Punjab and many other states go to Delhi to understand Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance," AAP leaders said.

"We take his guidance so there is nothing wrong in that, the party added.

"Arvind Kejriwal is our party's national convenor. We take his guidance so there is nothing wrong in that. Punjab & many other states go to Delhi to understand Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance," AAP leaders were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, opposition parties also termed Bhagwant Mann as a "rubber stamp" chief minister.

"This (Punjab) government is running from Delhi and not from Chandigarh. Two days ago Arvind Kejriwal called Punjab's Chief Secretary, Power Secretary (to Delhi). He held a meeting in the absence of the Punjab CM. This is unconstitutional and is indirect control on Punjab," said Punjab Congress Legislative Party leader Pratap Singh Bajwa.

Chandigarh | Arvind Kejriwal is our party's national convenor. We take his guidance so there is nothing wrong in that. Punjab & many other states go to Delhi to understand Arvind Kejriwal's model of governance: AAP on Congress allegation of "Punjab govt running from Delhi" pic.twitter.com/I4hr01AZJv — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

Former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu termed the meeting a clear breach of federalism and insult to Punjabi pride.

Taking to Twitter to slam AAP leaders, Sidhu posted "Chalane do aandhiyaan hakeekat kee, na jaane kaun se jhonke se baharoopiyon ke mukhaute ud jaen" (The winds of reality will blow away the masks of deceivers) "Punjab IAS officers summoned by Arvind Kejriwal in CM Bhagwant Mann's absence. This exposes the Defacto CM and Delhi remote control. A clear breach of federalism, an insult to Punjabi pride. Both must clarify," Sidhu wrote.

Former CM of Punjab and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh alleged that the worst fear has come true and Arvind Kejriwal has taken over Punjab long before expected.

Meanwhile, Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday called on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. He is expected to hold discussions over the implementation of 300 units of free electricity in Punjab.

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 07:39 PM IST