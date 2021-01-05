'We should've done it earlier': After Boris Johnson postpones India visit, Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi to cancel Republic Day Parade

For a while now, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had been raising his concerns over the Republic Day parade scheduled for later this month.

Earlier this day, he had reiterated his demand to cancel the Republic Day Parade on January 26. Not just this, Swamy had also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today to request UK PM Boris Johnson to postpone the latter's visit to India on the ocassion of Republic Day.

Three days ago, he had cited media reports, which state that 150 Army jawans have contracted the coronavirus while in Delhi during rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

For this and other such incidents which are "too tragic to report", Swamy has been requesting Prime Minister Modi to cancel the Republic Day parade this year. This, he said, will come as a relief for the UK PM as well, since Johnson would then not have to leave London in the midst of Brexit.

Notably, the UK Government, in an official statement on this day, said that Boris Johnson had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning, expressing his regret that he will be unable to visit India later this month as planned.

In light of the national lockdown announced last night, and the speed at which the new coronavirus variant is spreading, Johnson said that it was important for him to remain in the UK so he can focus on the domestic response to the virus, the government statement detailed.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he hopes to be able to visit India in the first half of 2021, and ahead of the UK’s G7 Summit that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to attend as a guest, it said.

The development comes amid a rising alarm over the new coronavirus strain in the UK and a renewed rise in the number of cases. Several in the political quarters had projected that the leader's visit could be a cause of concern for New Delhi.