BJP MP Subramanian Swamy urges PM Modi to cancel Republic Day Parade; reiterates demand to postpone Boris Johnson's visit

Notably, Johnson is scheduled to travel to India on 26th, later this month, as the chief guest of the Republic Day parade here. However, with the alarming development over the new coronavirus strain in the UK and a renewed rise in the number of cases, the leader's visit could be a cause of concern for New Delhi.

Even amid rising fears over the mutant COVID-19 strain, the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had on last week confirmed the visit of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the Republic Day parade.

When asked if British PM's visit to India is on schedule despite the restrictions after a new strain of coronavirus was detected in the UK, MEA spokesperson confirmed his visit and said, "We look forward to welcoming the British PM here."

For a while now, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy had been raising his concerns over the Republic Day parade scheduled for later this month. Three days ago, he cited media reports, which state that 150 Army jawans have contracted the coronavirus while in Delhi during rehearsal for the Republic Day parade.

For this and other such incidents which are "too tragic to report", Swamy has been requesting Prime Minister Modi to cancel the Republic Day parade this year. This, he said, will come as a relief for the UK PM as well, since Johnson would then not have to leave London in the midst of Brexit.