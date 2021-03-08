We should have 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that 24 years after the first talk of the Women Reservation Bill, the Bill has not seen the light of day after being passed by the Rajya Sabha.
While speaking in Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi also demanded 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly. "24 years ago, we proposed a 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Today, 24 years later, we should raise this to 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly," she said.
On International Women's Day, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu encouraged the women MPs to speak on several issues.
"Many audits have shown that not more than 6% of women have got leadership roles. We must think about it. We can make a beginning by bringing the legislation on 33% reservation of women in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha," Dr Fauzia Khan of the NCP said.
The Women's Reservation Bill—The Constitution 108th Amendment Bill, 2008—is pending in Parliament. The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on March 9, 2010. The Bill proposes to amend the Constitution of India to reserve one-third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and in all state legislatures for women.
Each year on March 8, International Women's Day is observed to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.