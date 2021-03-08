We should have 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly: Priyanka Chaturvedi

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that 24 years after the first talk of the Women Reservation Bill, the Bill has not seen the light of day after being passed by the Rajya Sabha.

While speaking in Rajya Sabha, Chaturvedi also demanded 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly. "24 years ago, we proposed a 33% reservation for women in Parliament. Today, 24 years later, we should raise this to 50% reservation for women in Parliament and assembly," she said.