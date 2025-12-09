 'We Only Worship Allah': Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind Chief Maulana Arshad Madani Defends Muslim Stand On Vande Mataram
Madani said certain portions of Vande Mataram contain expressions of worship directed towards Goddess Durga, which directly contradict core Islamic principles. He stressed that patriotism does not require any religious acts, adding that Muslims' sacrifices in India's freedom struggle are undeniable proof of their love for the country.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani | ANI

Lucknow: Amid a renewed political row over Vande Mataram in Parliament, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani on Tuesday reiterated that Muslims cannot recite verses that equate the nation with a deity, as Islam permits worship only of Allah.

He said Muslims have no objection to others singing the song, but their faith does not allow them to associate anyone else with God.

Madani said certain portions of Vande Mataram contain expressions of worship directed towards Goddess Durga, which directly contradict core Islamic principles. He stressed that patriotism does not require any religious acts, adding that Muslims’ sacrifices in India’s freedom struggle are undeniable proof of their love for the country.

Referring to the Constitution, he said Articles 19 and 25 guarantee freedom of expression and religion, protecting citizens from being compelled to chant slogans or sing songs against their belief. He also pointed to Supreme Court observations that no one can be forced to sing the national anthem or similar compositions if it violates their faith.

Madani cited historical records to argue that the issue is not new. He said Rabindranath Tagore had advised Jawaharlal Nehru in 1937 that only the first two lines of Vande Mataram should be adopted as the national song, as the rest were inconsistent with monotheistic beliefs. On this basis, the Congress Working Committee had accepted only two stanzas that same year, he noted.

The Jamiat chief criticised attempts to impose the entire song and accused some groups of ignoring historical facts for political gains, which he warned could threaten national unity. He reiterated that Vande Mataram is part of Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay’s novel Anandmath and includes verses describing worship of a mother figure, something Islam strictly forbids.

He questioned why Parliament is prioritising divisive topics over public issues, alleging that such debates are often raised to polarise society and secure electoral advantage.

