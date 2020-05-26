'We now live the sci-fi': Twitter after Anand Mahindra shares pictures of airline staff wearing protective gear in flight

The coronavirus pandemic looks nothing less than something straight out of a movie or a novel—there were several references to books like Dean Koontz's "The Eyes of Darkness" or the movie 'Contagion', both about a virus outbreak similar to COVID-19.
And, recently, echoing similar sentiments was Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's social media post. On Tuesday, Mahindra shared some random images in-flight images of airline staff and passengers wearing protective gear. The airline staff can be seen sporting full-body garment, rubber gloves, surgical masks, and headgear to cover face, likening the situation to a sci-fi movie.
"If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie...", he wrote.
Soon after he shared the images, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their opinions and some tweets are downright hilarious.
Here's what netizens had to say:
Anand Mahindra, on Monday, said lockdown extensions are not just economically disastrous, but will also create another medical crisis.
While acknowledging that choices are not easy for policy makers, he said a lockdown extension will not help. "Lockdown extensions aren't just economically disastrous, as I had tweeted earlier, but also create another medical crisis," Mahindra said in a tweet. He was referring to an article that highlighted "the dangerous psychological effects of lockdowns & the huge risk of neglecting non-COVID patients".
