'We now live the sci-fi': Twitter after Anand Mahindra shares pictures of airline staff wearing protective gear in flight

The coronavirus pandemic looks nothing less than something straight out of a movie or a novel—there were several references to books like Dean Koontz's "The Eyes of Darkness" or the movie 'Contagion', both about a virus outbreak similar to COVID-19.

And, recently, echoing similar sentiments was Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra's social media post. On Tuesday, Mahindra shared some random images in-flight images of airline staff and passengers wearing protective gear. The airline staff can be seen sporting full-body garment, rubber gloves, surgical masks, and headgear to cover face, likening the situation to a sci-fi movie.

"If you had shown me these photos just six months ago, I would have presumed they were taken on the sets of a science fiction movie...", he wrote.