'We Never Asked For Physical Presence Of Deceased': Indian Overseas Bank Clarifies After Odisha Man Brings Sister's Skeleton To Claim Bank Deposit

Indian Overseas Bank has issued a detailed clarification following widespread reports about a shocking incident at an Odisha Grameen Bank branch, where a man allegedly brought human remains to claim his deceased sister’s bank deposit.

The incident took place at the Malliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank in Keonjhar district. Reports suggested that a claimant arrived with skeletal remains, allegedly believing it was required to process a withdrawal.

A Misunderstanding,’ Says Bank

Refuting media narratives, Indian Overseas Bank clarified that no such demand was ever made by bank officials.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the bank, the claimant identified as Jitu Munda visited the branch in an inebriated state seeking to withdraw money from his deceased sister Kalara Munda’s account. He reportedly brought exhumed remains after misunderstanding the requirements for third-party withdrawal.

Standard Procedure Explained

The bank emphasised that officials had only informed the claimant about the standard process, which includes submission of a death certificate and necessary documentation for claims involving deceased account holders.

“Bank officials never required the physical presence of the deceased. They only explained the standard requirement of documents,” the statement said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Police Informed Immediately

Describing the situation as distressing, the bank said branch staff acted promptly by informing the police upon seeing the remains placed inside the premises.

Assurance On Claim Processing

Indian Overseas Bank reiterated that the claim will be processed swiftly and empathetically once the claimant submits the required documents.

The bank also underscored its commitment to handling sensitive cases involving deceased customers with care and professionalism.