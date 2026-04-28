Odisha Shocker: Tribal Man Carries Sister's Skeleton To Bank After Staff Demand Account Holder's Presence For ₹20,000 Withdrawal – VIDEO

Keonjhar: A shocking incident has come to light from Odisha’s Keonjhar district. A tribal man on Monday brought the skeleton of his deceased sister to a bank to withdraw money deposited in her name, India Today reported, citing police.

The incident took place at the Maliposi branch of Odisha Grameen Bank, located in the Patana block. The man has been identified as 50-year-old Jeetu Munda of Dianali village.

He was seeking to withdraw ₹20,000 from the bank account of his elder sister, 56-year-old Kalra Munda, who died two months ago following an illness. She had earned the money through the sale of her cattle.

“I have run several times to the bank, and the people there told me to bring the account holder to withdraw money deposited in her name. Though I told them that she had died, they did not listen to me and insisted on bringing her to the bank. Therefore, out of frustration, I dug the grave and brought out her skeleton as proof of her death," he told reporters as quoted by Moneycontrol.

A video shows the man, bare-chested, carrying the skeleton, half-covered in what appears to be a polypropylene bag, while walking along the road.

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"Jeetu is an illiterate tribal man. He does not know what the legal heir or nominee is. The bank officials have failed to make him understand the procedure to withdraw money from the dead person's account," Patana Police Station Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) Kiran Prasad Sahu, who reached the bank after receiving information, was quoted as saying by India Today.

After the incident, police assured Jeetu that assistance would be provided to help him access the funds. The remains were later reburied at the graveyard in the presence of officials.

The nominee linked to Kalra Munda’s account had also died, leaving Jeetu Munda as the sole claimant. Authorities have now directed bank officials to ensure that the process is completed and that he receives the money at the earliest, Moneycontrol reported, quoting bank sources.