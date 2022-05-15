We have to revive connections with people and not through 'any shortcut', says Rahul Gandhi in ‘Chintan Shivir’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has stressed the need to revive the connection of the party with people and said ‘this was not possible through “any shortcut”. We have to work hard for this,’

Rahul was addressing the concluding day of the three-day brainstorming session, ‘Chintan Shivir’, in Udaipur, he admits that this connection was broken down.

He said, ‘we are not responsible for what is happening in the country but our responsibility is to stand with people.'

He pointed out that Congress has always provided a platform for people to deliberate without fear and worry. “Which other political party in this country would allow this type of conversation? Certainly, the BJP, and RSS would never allow such a thing. Rahul Gandhi said, ‘The most senior leadership is bluntly told what the Congress party feels. Even regional parties would not tolerate the type of conversations we had. Every day we are attacked because we allow conversation in our party.’

Attacking the Bjp ruled central government he said now the politics of this country does not entail a conversion, expression of views and feelings. The Union must allow states and people to have a conversation. The mechanisms of this conversation are the institutions that Congress leaders helped create. These institutions belong to the Union of India," he said.

He once again said that India is a union of states, the people of India come together to form the union.

‘I am with you for the rest of my life’

Addressing the Congress workers, Gandhi promised that he will carry on the fight along with them. “I want to tell all Congress workers & leaders that you don’t need to be scared. This country believes in truth. I’m with you for the rest of my life,” he said, adding that he has never been corrupt in his life, never taken any money and hence he is not scared. “And will fight,” he stated.

This is a fight to save the future of the country

Rahul also said no regional regional party can fight like the Congress. “No regional party can fight this because this is a fight of ideologies. This is a fight to save the future of the country,” he said.

Aag lagegi

He warned the people by saying that Inflation will rise in the near future. Unemployment, inflation, and attacks on India’s institutions are on the rise. 'Aag lagegi', we have to ensure they don’t set the country on fire.

‘one family, one ticket’

Rahul backed the idea of keeping a certain number of the positions in the party for young members and the formula of one family one ticket “The idea that a certain number of positions should be for younger people is an important idea. I think the time has come to do this aggressively,’ he said.

Though he also acknowledged the role of seniors in the party and said that there should be a good balance of young and old people when it comes to District Congress Councils and Pradesh Congress Councils so that they can take on the “vicious propaganda” and “divisive policies” of RSS.

Senior leaders get depressed

On the voices of dissent within the party, Rahul said, ‘sometimes our senior leaders get depressed but I want to tell them that the fight is not easy as we are not fighting with just a political party but many forces.’

Need to change

Rahul also stressed the changes in the party and said, ‘we need to change the working style of the party and communicate well with the people as this is the only field where we leg our opponents.’

