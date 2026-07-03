'We Have Taken Up The Matter': MEA Responds To Indian Seafarer's Missing Organs Case, Reaffirms Indus Waters Treaty Position | VIDEO

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday addressed two significant diplomatic matters, confirming that India has formally sought an urgent investigation from Venezuelan authorities into the death of Indian seafarer Rakesh Chauhan, while also reaffirming its position that the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan remains in abeyance.

Speaking during the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India has taken up the seafarer's case with Venezuela and is awaiting the outcome of the investigation.

MEA Seeks Urgent Probe Into Seafarer's Death

Responding to reports that several vital organs were missing from the body of Indian seafarer Rakesh Chauhan after it was repatriated from Venezuela, Jaiswal said the matter had been officially raised with the Venezuelan government.

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"We have taken up the matter with the Venezuelan authorities and have requested them to investigate it urgently. We will keep you updated on the matter," he said.

The case has sparked widespread concern after Chauhan's body was returned to his hometown in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, nearly a month after his death, without an autopsy report or an official explanation for the cause of death.

Following the family's request, a second post-mortem examination was conducted in India. According to the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI), the examination reportedly found that several major internal organs, including the brain, heart, lungs, liver and kidneys, were missing. The incident prompted the union to demand a transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the seafarer's death.

India Reiterates Indus Waters Treaty Position

The MEA also responded to Pakistan's recent conference in Islamabad calling for the restoration of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Reiterating New Delhi's longstanding position, Jaiswal said: "India's position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent. The Indus Waters Treaty remains in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably renounce its support for cross-border terrorism."

Pakistan renewed its appeal during the conference titled The Indus Waters Treaty: A Key Instrument for Peace and Regional Stability, arguing that the suspension of the 1960 agreement could have serious implications for regional stability.

India, however, has maintained that the treaty was placed in abeyance following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 civilians were killed, and that its position remains unchanged unless Pakistan takes credible and irreversible action against cross-border terrorism.