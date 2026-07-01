FSUI Seeks Probe Following Missing Brain, Heart, Lungs Among Other Body Parts From Indian Seafarer's Body Returned From Venezuela

The death of 33-year-old Indian seafarer Rakesh Chauhan in Venezuela has sparked serious concerns after his body was repatriated to Uttar Pradesh with several vital internal organs reportedly missing. The incident has prompted the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India (FSUI) to demand a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

According to the FSUI, Chauhan's mortal remains were sent to his hometown in Deoria, Uttar Pradesh, nearly a month after his death without an autopsy report or any official details from the Venezuelan authorities explaining the cause of death.

Second post-mortem reveals multiple organs missing

Following the family's demand for a fresh examination, an official post-mortem was conducted in India. According to the FSUI, the report found that almost all major internal organs had already been removed.

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In a statement shared by the union, the findings included the absence of the following:

- Brain

- Heart

- Both lungs

- Liver

- Kidneys

- Spleen

- Pancreas

- Stomach

- Intestines

- Thyroid

- Hyoid bone

- Larynx

- Trachea

The report also noted extensive stitching running from the neck to the pubic region and another incision extending from ear to ear, suggesting that a prior autopsy had been carried out.

The Indian post-mortem reportedly found no ante-mortem injuries and concluded that the cause of death could not be determined because all the major organs required for examination were absent.

Family alleges conflicting information from shipping company

Chauhan's family has alleged that they received inconsistent information from the shipping company following the incident.

According to the family, company officials initially informed them that Chauhan had fallen aboard the vessel, suffered serious injuries and was undergoing treatment. The following morning, they were allegedly told that there was a 95% chance he would not survive. By evening, the company confirmed his death.

The family claims the company later attributed his death to the injuries sustained in the fall. However, the FSUI has said the company initially described the death as resulting from a cardiac arrest, raising further questions about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The family was assured that Chauhan's body would be returned within a week after they met company representatives in Mumbai. However, his remains arrived in Deoria only after nearly a month.

Doctors suspected prior autopsy

When Chauhan's body reached Deoria, doctors reportedly declined to immediately conduct another post-mortem, stating that it appeared a post-mortem had already been performed because of the extensive surgical stitching.

Following intervention by the district administration, a second post-mortem was carried out.

Rakesh Chauhan's father alleged that the family had been deceived.

"We were told nothing about a post-mortem already being conducted. After the District Magistrate ordered another post-mortem, it was found that the body parts were missing and the cause of death could not be determined. We demand action against the company and a proper investigation," Chauhan's father told to India TV.

Chauhan, the eldest son in his family, got married in 2023 and is survived by his wife, a six-month-old son and his younger brother.

FSUI demands transparent investigation

Calling the case "unacceptable", the Federation of Seafarers' Unions of India has demanded a full investigation into Chauhan's death by the Venezuelan authorities, immediate intervention by the Embassy of India in Venezuela, release of the complete autopsy report and all documents related to the circumstances of his death, justice and appropriate compensation for Chauhan's family.

The union said Indian seafarers should not become "scapegoats" and urged the authorities to ensure complete accountability.

Questions remain over missing organs

According to report in Hindi News Portal India TV, Medical experts note that organs such as the heart, kidneys, liver and gall bladder are sometimes removed during a medico-legal autopsy for detailed examination. However, in Chauhan's case, neither the Venezuelan authorities nor the shipping company have reportedly provided the family with the original autopsy report or any explanation regarding the removal of the organs or the exact cause of death.

With the Indian post-mortem unable to establish how Chauhan died because of the absence of vital organs, the family continues to seek answers and has called for a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.