'We Have Over Two-Thirds Majority': WB LoP Ritabrata Banerjee Stakes Claim As Real TMC Before EC - Video

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee |

West Bengal Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee on Thursday said his faction has formally presented its case before the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding organisational changes within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and expressed confidence that the poll body would respond soon.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to media after meeting Election Commission officials in New Delhi, Banerjee said the delegation received a patient hearing from the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. He added that the faction had earlier submitted its representations in writing and also met ECI officials in Kolkata after the party's special delegate session held on June 22.

Faction submits organisational changes

Banerjee said the June 22 session approved major organisational changes, including the election of a new chairperson, deputy chairperson and a new National Working Committee (NWC). According to him, all relevant documents have now been officially submitted to the Election Commission for consideration.

Read Also Expelled TMC Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee Named Leader Of Opposition In West Bengal Assembly

Claiming that his group represents the majority within the party, Banerjee asserted that it enjoys the support of more than two-thirds of the TMC's elected representatives, including MLAs, councillors and zila parishad members. "We are TMC as we have over two-thirds majority," he said.

Delegation meets Election Commission

Earlier in the day, a 10-member delegation led by Banerjee visited the Election Commission headquarters in the national capital to press its claim amid the ongoing organisational dispute within the party.

The internal crisis in the Trinamool Congress intensified after the West Bengal Assembly election defeat, when 58 of the party's 80 MLAs broke away from the Mamata Banerjee-led leadership. The rebel legislators later backed Ritabrata Banerjee as the Leader of the Opposition and announced a new 30-member National Working Committee.