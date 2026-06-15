'We Have No Such Idea': Rebel TMC Leader Ritabrata Banerjee Denies Plans To Join Reported Opposition March | PTI

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Ritabrata Banerjee on Sunday clarified that the party has no plans to participate in any reported march involving a group of Opposition Members of Parliament and the National Citizens Party of India, stating that the TMC leadership became aware of the development only through media reports.

Speaking to reporters on June 15, Banerjee said that around 20 Lok Sabha MPs were reportedly planning to join the march, but stressed that the decision was theirs and was not discussed within the Trinamool Congress legislative or parliamentary groups.

“Twenty MPs of the Lok Sabha have decided to march there with the National Citizens Party of India. It is their decision and their collective has taken such a decision. As far as our collective is concerned, we have no such idea,” Banerjee said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The TMC leader noted that several members of the party's collective leadership had met earlier in the day, but none had discussed participation in such an event.

“Our collective, everybody is not here, but a number of people have been here today. Nobody among us has any such information. Whatever we have seen, we have seen through the media,” he added.

Banerjee further stated that the Trinamool Congress Legislative Party was not aware of any proposal regarding participation in the march, dismissing speculation about the party's involvement at this stage.

Read Also Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Opposes Recognition Of Rebel TMC MPs

“As far as the Legislative Party is concerned, we don't know any such thing. So this question does not arise,” he said.

When asked about the party's current strength, Banerjee said, “As of now, it's 65,” while indicating that the number could change in the coming days.