Abhishek Banerjee Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker, Opposes Recognition Of Rebel TMC MPs

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee | ANI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla not to recognise a group of dissident MPs seeking to function as a separate faction within the party, arguing that only the political party, and not its legislature wing, holds constitutional primacy.

In a letter to the Speaker, TMC national general secretary and parliamentary party leader Abhishek Banerjee asserted that the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) is “a single, indivisible political party” and requested that it be treated as the sole recognised entity in the Lok Sabha through its authorised leadership and whip.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The communication comes in response to a move by a rebel group of MPs, reportedly led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who had earlier approached the Speaker seeking recognition as a distinct faction supporting the NDA.

Citing Supreme Court observations and provisions of the anti-defection law, Abhishek Banerjee contended that the legal framework does not recognise internal splits as independent political entities. Instead, he argued, disputes involving rival claims must be assessed to identify the legitimate political party rather than confer separate status on breakaway groups.

Meanwhile, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claimed that support for the rebel camp had grown from 20 to 22 MPs and indicated that additional dissatisfied members could join. She also said the Speaker was expected to meet the dissident lawmakers shortly.

The latest exchange underscores deepening divisions within the Trinamool Congress, with competing camps now seeking to strengthen their positions through constitutional and parliamentary mechanisms amid an escalating internal power struggle.