'We Have No Problem': Hindu Raksha Dal Chief Pinky Chaudhary On Ram Temple Donation Row

Hindu Raksha Dal national president Pinky Chaudhary on Tuesday defended the donations made for the Ram Temple, saying Hindus have no objection to how the funds are being discussed and alleging that the issue is being unnecessarily politicised to tarnish the temple's image.

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In a video released around 10 am, Chaudhary said questions being raised over Ram Temple donations did not concern the Hindu community because the money belonged to Hindus. He also made a controversial remark, stating that even if a Hindu were to steal the funds, the community would not have an issue with it.

Drawing a comparison with other faiths, Chaudhary claimed that donations made to madrasas and churches are rarely questioned, whereas matters related to the Ram Temple are repeatedly subjected to public scrutiny.

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He further said those questioning the donation issue today were absent during the Ram Temple movement in Ayodhya, when devotees and kar sevaks had struggled for years to realise the temple's construction.

Accusing critics of attempting to malign the Ram Temple, Chaudhary alleged that certain groups were deliberately creating controversy around the shrine. He maintained that similar attention should also be paid to other religious institutions instead of focusing solely on the Ram Temple.