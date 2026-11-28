Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 28, reaffirmed his government's commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, saying the promise made to the country's Nari Shakti would be fulfilled.

In a video message shared on X, Modi said, "We had made a promise to our Nari Shakti and we remain committed to fulfilling it." The accompanying message asserted that the government's spirit and determination remained unshaken despite the political hurdles surrounding the legislation.

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The Prime Minister's remarks come ahead of a special three-day sitting of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 30, amid expectations that the government could make another attempt to push through legislation aimed at advancing the implementation of women's reservation.

PM Modi Reiterates Commitment To Women's Reservation

Modi's latest message comes amid an ongoing political debate over the implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, which provides for reserving one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies and the Delhi Assembly.

The reservation also extends to seats already reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

The Prime Minister had also addressed the issue in a Constitution Day article published on November 26, criticising the Opposition over the defeat of legislation linked to the women's quota. He described the setback as a matter of shame and accused those opposing the move of showing disregard for constitutional values.

He had also assured women that no force could prevent the government from ensuring justice for them.

What Is The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam?

The Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, popularly known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was passed by Parliament in September 2023 with broad political support.

The legislation provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies and the Delhi Assembly. However, its implementation was linked to the completion of a census followed by a delimitation exercise, which involves redrawing constituency boundaries.

This procedural requirement has delayed the rollout of the women's quota, prompting the government to explore ways to bring it into effect ahead of the 2029 general elections.

Earlier Delimitation-Linked Bill Defeated In Lok Sabha

In April 2026, the Centre introduced a related Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill seeking to advance the implementation of women's reservation by linking it to an expansion of the Lok Sabha's strength from its existing 543 seats to a maximum of around 850.

However, the proposed legislation failed to secure the mandatory two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha and was defeated, receiving 298 votes in favour and 230 against.

The government faced criticism from the Opposition over linking women's reservation with delimitation, with several parties raising concerns about the potential impact on the parliamentary representation of states.

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Special Parliament Session To Bring Women's Quota Back Into Focus

The latest remarks by Modi come just ahead of the special Parliament sitting beginning November 30. The government is expected to revisit the delimitation-linked proposals as it seeks to move forward with the implementation of the 33 per cent women's reservation.

With the earlier legislation failing to clear the Lok Sabha, the upcoming session is likely to renew the political debate over women's representation, delimitation and the balance of parliamentary seats among states.

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